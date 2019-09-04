File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers have died after sustaining gun shot wounds in Sweet Home, Philippi. They were airlifted to hospital after they were shot and seriously wounded in Philippi on Wednesday.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the officers were assigned to a construction site in Sweet Home, Philippi to protect workers when they came under attack

"The city condemns this gratuitous act of extreme violence perpetrated against the officers who were serving the community. The city will assist SAPS in leaving no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice so they can answer for their cowardly deeds".

Smith said the officers received the best care and assistance.

