Two shot in Manenberg 15 minutes apart

Cape Town - Two people have been gunned down in Manenberg on the Cape Flats, less than 15 minutes apart on Tuesday. This is on the back of the murder of former HLs leader Rashied Staggie’s son, 32-year-old Abdullah ‘ Dullah’ Boonzaier, at the weekend in the area.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Staggie was gunned down in front of his Salt River home in 2019. There has been speculation an all-out gang war will ensue after Boonzaier’s murder.

According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Manenberg police are investigating the two separate incidents. “Upon arrival in Tagus Road, at around 3.30pm, they found the body of an unknown man near Lillian Court who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The man, aged 47, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said. He said at about 3.45pm, in an unrelated incident, Manenberg SAPS was once again called out to another shooting incident.

“In an unrelated incident, Manenberg police responded and drove to Gail Court. Upon arrival at the scene at around .345pm, they found a 27-year-old man in critical condition as a result of gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Swartbooi said. He said, in both incidents, the suspects fled the scene. Police have not made any arrests at this stage.

When asked whether the matters were gang-related, Swartbooi said: “The motive for the attacks is unknown. Manenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder”. Swartbooi has urged anyone with information regarding the shooting incidents to come forward and contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. [email protected]

