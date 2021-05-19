Two successive cold fronts, snow set to hit Western Cape

Cape Town – Two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape, starting on Thursday.

This will result in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system propagates eastwards over the southern parts of the country, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) said in a statement.

A secondary cold front will make landfall on Friday, causing rainfall and light snowfall to persist over the Western Cape.

A Yellow level 2 warning has been issued for rain resulting in localised flooding expected over the Cape Metropole, western parts of the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg Districts on Thursday into Friday.

’’A cold front is set to move in over the south-western Cape during Thursday morning, causing widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening,“ the SAWS said.

’’Strong sustained north-westerly winds of 50-70km/h winds may be experienced over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, which may result in difficult driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles. Similar conditions are expected along the coast of the Western Cape.

Cold conditions will start to invade the central parts of the country during Friday with maximum temperatures dropping significantly to the mid-teens, the SAWS said.

’’These conditions are expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng during Saturday and Sunday. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the central, western and southern interior of the country from Saturday morning, with morning frost possible in places.

’’Coastal ocean users should also exercise caution as large swells of 4.5 to 6.0m associated with the secondary frontal system may be experienced between Cape Columbine and East London from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

’’Vessels may experience difficulty in navigation, and risk is increased for coastal activities.

The SAWS has issued the following warnings:

1. A Yellow level 2 warning for rain resulting in localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, western parts of the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg Districts on Thursday into Friday.

2. A Yellow level 2 warning for wind resulting in damage to settlements is expected over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo and Little Karoo of the Western Cape on Thursday but along the coastal areas between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday evening, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Thursday afternoon, moderating on Friday.

3. A Yellow level 2 warning for waves resulting in difficulty in navigation is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

