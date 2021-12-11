Two suspects arrested in separate incidents on firearm and drug-related charges in Western Cape
Durban - Members of the National Intervention Unit arrested a 47-year-old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Orchestra Street, Steenberg on Friday.
SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the officers were busy with an intelligence driven operation when they arrested the suspect.
He added that in an unrelated matter, the same members then arrested a 37-year-old female for the possession of drugs in Powell Road in Steenberg.
"The members searched a premises and found 1578 whole mandrax tablets, 131 half mandrax tablets, five transparent plastic bags containing crystal meth, four bottles containing dagga and a undisclosed amount of cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is about R85 000," he said.
The suspects will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Monday.
IOL