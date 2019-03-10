File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested and linked to various robberies of Uber and Taxify drivers in the Langa policing precinct in Cape Town, Western Cape police said. "The perpetrators attempted to rob an Uber taxi driver in Zone 5, Langa when they were chased by the local community who in turn notified SAPS [the South African Police Service]," Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

A 23-year-old woman suspect from Langa was arrested and was currently in custody, he said.

"During her interview, she informed the investigating officer she would identify the whereabouts of her accomplice, whereafter she mentioned seven addresses where the other suspects could possibly be hiding out.

"These addresses were visited, but no arrest was made. Further information was followed up [on Saturday] and another 26-year-old female suspect was arrested."

The suspects could be linked to 15 other Langa cases related to taxi robberies. Investigations determined that fake accounts were created by the suspects for ordering the taxis. The investigation was continuing. Both suspects would appear in court once charged, Van Wyk said.

African News Agency (ANA)