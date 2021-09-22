Two suspects bust in Caledon with drugs worth R450k

CAPE TOWN: Police in the Western Cape arrested two men, after they were found in possession of drugs worth R450 000. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the suspects were nabbed during a joint operation between the SAPS and Law Enforcement officials, in Caledon, on Tuesday.

According to Traut, the bust comes after officers reacted to a tip-off and arrested the suspects, aged 20 and 34, on the R43, in Horingklip. “The suspects were arrested for being in possession of crystal meth and compressed dagga, with a combined value of R450 000. “They are expected to make their court appearances, in Caledon, on Wednesday, to face the charges against them,” Traut said.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) conducted an operation in the Belhar policing precinct, after gang shootings were reported in the area. Officers’ information led them to a home in Galileo Street. Police said, inside the premises, two structures were searched and officers recovered five firearms and ammunition.

Two men, aged 23 and 34, were arrested on charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Officers also found nine parcels of dagga abandoned on the premises. A further two suspects were also arrested in relation to the gang-related shooting incident that occurred in the area the previous week.