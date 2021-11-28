Two suspects in custody for police murder

TWO suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today (Monday) for murder and attempted murder of police officers. The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bellville with the Crime Intelligence and National Intervention Unit arrested two suspects on Saturday.

On Friday, two police officers were gunned down by a group of armed men who exited from a business premises in Milnerton. Two sergeants sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a 48-year-old police sergeant attached to Table View police station sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died on arrival at the hospital. The other sergeant is in recovery.

The two suspects are also in hospital under police guard after they were arrested at the scene during a shoot-out with the police. The suspects held the staff of the business premises at gunpoint inside the building and started shooting at police as they fled. During the shoot-out, two police officers and two of the armed robbers were wounded.

Provincial police management has conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of the sergeant. Police said the details of the slain officer would be released once his next of kin had been informed. The murder, attempted murder as well as the armed robbery case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) to probe.