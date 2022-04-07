Two taxi drivers killed in suspected taxi related incident in Kraaifontein

Cape Town – Kraaifontein police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night, which claimed the lives of two taxi drivers and one injured. The incident occurred last night at about 7.40pm in Jackson Masala Street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

Authorities say the case where two males aged 36 and 50 were shot and fatally wounded, and a 35-year-old male was shot and injured, is under investigation. “Kraaifontein police attended the crime scene, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The two victims, 35 and 50, were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The 35-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment,” said Sergeant Wesley Twigg, SAPS Western Cape spokesperson. Western Cape police say that two murder and attempted murder cases were opened for investigation. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

