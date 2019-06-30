Two teenagers were arrested after a taxi driver was stabbed and robbed of his silver Renault Duster in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS

CAPE TOWN - Two teenagers were arrested by South African Police Service Flying Squad officers soon after a taxi driver was stabbed and robbed of his silver Renault Duster in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday. The taxi driver was attacked in his vehicle by his two passengers in Goodwood on Friday afternoon, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

"They fled with his vehicle towards Parow where flying squad members intercepted them in Fransie van Zyl Drive. The two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were detained on charges of attempted murder and the possession of a stolen vehicle, and are due to make their court appearance in Parow once they have been charged," Traut said.

In an unrelated matter, members of the same unit arrested two suspects, aged 28 and 29, in Riebeeck Kasteel, about 80km northeast of Cape Town, on Friday evening for being in possession of 2.8kg dagga. The suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-driven operation and would appear in court on Monday, he said.