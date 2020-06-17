Two toddlers killed on same day in separate incidents on Cape Flats

Muizenberg detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding an incident where a father and his 3-year-old son were shot by a masked gunman.

This happened on the same day a 35-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter were killed at 7.15am on Monday in Ravensmead. The victims were seated in a car when an unknown suspect opened fire on them, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

On Monday evening, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the 26-year-old father was standing outside his home on Tafelberg Road in Hillview with his 3-year-old son, chatting to a friend, when the gunman emerged and fired at them. The father had tried in vain to shield his child's body.

"The victim ran into the house with the child and the gunman followed. Both the father and the child were wounded. The child died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat.

"The investigation is pursuing various possibilities, including that the incident could be gang-related," Potelwa said.