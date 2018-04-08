The entrance to the Goodwood Correctional Facility in the Western Cape. File picture: Timothy Reinhardt

Port Elizabeth - Two wardens from the Goodwood correctional facility in the Western Cape were seriously injured after they were both allegedly stabbed by an offender, the correctional services department said on Monday.

Spokesperson, Simphiwe Xako said the incident happened while the wardens were unlocking a cell to prepare for daily meals for the offenders on Sunday at around 8am.

"It is believed that the incident is gang-related. The two wardens were rushed to the nearby N1 City hospital where they were treated for the injuries and later discharged," he said.

"Accounts received from other inmates revealed that an offender who had been transferred from St. Albans in Port Elizabeth had bragged to the other offenders that he was a general of the 28s gang. He was then immediately forced to prove his claims. That is when he allegedly stabbed the officials who had opened the cells."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an offender had boiling water thrown at him in a nearby cell after a fight broke out between members of the 26's and 28's gangs.

Xako said the inmate was later rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in January this year, four correctional officials had to be rushed to hospital after they had boiling water thrown at them by offenders whilst they were conducting a search operation at Pollsmoor’s Medium B section, Xako said.

Following the latest incident, DCS Emergency Support Team in conjunction with about 150 police members on Sunday conducted search-and-seizure operations at the Goodwood Correctional Facility cells. Xako said that one cell phone, a charger, sharp shaving blades and a few self-made knives were confiscated.

"Police have opened a criminal case and are still investigating the incident. The culprit was isolated from the rest of the offender population and is currently incarcerated in a single cell."

African News Agency/ANA