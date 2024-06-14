Two well-known Cape Town fishermen drown in Bantry Bay after their boat capsizes

A fishing trip turned to tragedy after two well-known Cape Town fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in Bantry Bay on Thursday afternoon. One person survived the incident and was taken to hospital, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it appears that the three men, believed to be from Cape Town's northern suburbs, were reportedly well-known to the fishing, boating and maritime communities, had launched at Three Anchor Bay to go fishing. “It appears that they may have been fishing offshore of Bantry Bay when their boat was capsized by a wave.” Lambinon said eyewitnesses raised the alarm of a boat capsizing at the back breakers surf zone, between Saunders Rocks and Queens Beach, Bantry Bay.

He said multiple emergency services responded. “NSRI rescue swimmers, arriving on the scene first, entered the water where they reached a male, believed to be aged in his 20s, and they reached a male believed to be aged in his 60s – both offshore of Queens Beach. Lambinon said the 20-year-old was treated by paramedics for hypothermia and non-fatal drowning symptoms and was transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition where he is recovering.

“The 60-year-old, despite efforts by paramedics, was declared deceased on scene.” Lambinon said one person was reported missing at sea. “During an extensive air, sea and shoreline search the missing man was located in the surf zone by the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter.”

The man was also declared deceased. Lambinon extended his condolences to the family of the deceased. Earlier this week, in KwaZulu-Natal, a boat netting sardines capsized off Umgababa Main Beach, claiming the lives of two well-known fishermen.