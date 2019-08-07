File picture: SAPS Twitter

CAPE TOWN - Two women have been arrested at the Milnerton Driving License Testing Centre after allegedly attempting to swop identities in order to secure a learner's licence for one of them. City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the incident on Tuesday saw the women, aged 39 and 40, arrested for an apparent learner license scam.

"While signing the learner's license of an applicant who had passed the test, the examiner noticed that the face of the woman who wrote the test did not match the ID photo on the document, but rather her friend who was with her.

"It then transpired that the one suspect made the appointment to write the test, but her friend completed it instead."

The women were arrested on a charge of fraud and detained at Milnerton police station.

African News Agency (ANA)