Tygerberg hospital nurse in dog poo case to hear if she can return to work







Porcha Jonkers and Princess Gopie are two of the co-accused. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Tygerberg Hospital nurse who allegedly forced her boyfriend's mistress to eat dog faeces will hear tomorrow whether her bail conditions will be amended to allow her to return to work. Elizabeth Williams, 38, who had previously been granted R5 000 bail, made the request when appearing briefly in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday before Magistrate Bukiwe Sambudla, TimesLive reported. Williams stands accused – with Porcha Jonkers, Princess Gopie, Amber Booysen and Desmond Alexander – of allegedly luring Ivodene van Niekerk to the theatre nurse's Eerste River house on July 26 on the pretext of doing somebody's nails. She was then allegedly forced to submit to a blood test for STDs in Williams' kitchen, forced to drink "abortion pills" and threatened with having a dog bite her, with part of the incident being captured on video, which went viral. This was over an alleged affair Van Niekerk had with Franco "Jubie" Booysen. At the last court hearing, it emerged that Booysen had been arrested for an alleged parole violation, the Daily Voice reported.

Williams' lawyer, Andrew Joyce, asked that her 24-hour house arrest bail condition be relaxed, along with the condition she not go near Tygerberg Hospital, so that she can earn a salary ahead of her trial, News24 reported.

"My client cannot derive an income at this stage," Joyce stated.

Prosecutor Laurentia Morkel said the hospital's head of administration, Philip Wolfaard, revealed Williams had not been formally suspended and that her disciplinary hearing was still under way.

Joyce asked that the condition be amended for her to be able to travel to work as she would be allowed to start working again on Sunday.