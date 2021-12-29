Tygerberg hospital performs groundbreaking and first of its kind treatment for a rare foetal abnormality

A team of highly skilled medical experts at Tygerberg Hospital performed a complex and successful Ex utero intrapartum treatment for a rare foetal abnormality.

According to Tygerberg Hospital, 21-year-old Kiara Jackson had been followed up at the Fetal Medicine Unit (FMU) of the hospital since 21 weeks gestation because her foetus had a tumour in the mouth.

According to a statement by the hospital, the tumour was likely to grow in size and this could cause complications.

It could obstruct the airway or esophagus of the foetus, resulting in too much fluid surrounding it in the womb. This could lead to early labour or early breaking of the waters.