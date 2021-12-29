Tygerberg hospital performs groundbreaking and first of its kind treatment for a rare foetal abnormality
A team of highly skilled medical experts at Tygerberg Hospital performed a complex and successful Ex utero intrapartum treatment for a rare foetal abnormality.
The treatment was done on December 10.
According to Tygerberg Hospital, 21-year-old Kiara Jackson had been followed up at the Fetal Medicine Unit (FMU) of the hospital since 21 weeks gestation because her foetus had a tumour in the mouth.
According to a statement by the hospital, the tumour was likely to grow in size and this could cause complications.
It could obstruct the airway or esophagus of the foetus, resulting in too much fluid surrounding it in the womb. This could lead to early labour or early breaking of the waters.
The foetus could also develop heart failure over time, due to the high blood flow feeding the tumour.
“An extensive team of medical sub-specialists at TBH performed a successful EXIT procedure on December 10, 2021 by only half-delivering a baby to create a gap of 30 minutes for treatment, while continuing oxygen supply via the placenta,” said Prof Lut Geerts.
“We believe this to be the first of its kind in South Africa and are very proud of the team spirit of all involved role players (6 different teams with their own staff and equipment!) that made it possible to carry out this procedure with less than 24 hours' notice, as the mother showed signs of impending labour before the planned surgery date,” she said.
The purpose of the procedure was to establish an airway for the baby while it was still receiving oxygen from the placenta because it is only half delivered during caesarean section with the placenta still attached to the uterine wall.
