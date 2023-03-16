UCT and SRC reach agreement after weeks of student protests

Cape Town – UCT management and the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) announced that they have reached an agreement over fee block issues following two days of mediation sessions on Thursday. UCT students have been protesting over housing issues and financial exclusion at the university since Monday, although protests have been taking place for weeks.

The mediation sessions between UCT management and the SRC took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, facilitated by an independent external mediator, Ashraf Mahomed, supported by Akha Tutu, who was appointed by the student representatives. Interim Vice-Chancellor, Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, says under the agreement, which came into effect on Wednesday, the UCT management shall, in a consultative manner, “conduct a review in respect of its fee policy, with specific reference to the application of a ‘fee block’ on the grounds of the financial means of the university and the needs of each student, the socio-economic conditions affecting each student, the academic performance of each student, and so forth,” Reddy said. He further alluded that the agreement was applicable to academically eligible UCT students who were registered in 2022, including students in the Graduate School of Business. However, it was not applicable to international students due to visa restrictions.

“We have worked very hard over the past two days to resolve the issues as speedily as possible in order not only to ensure that academic and other activities continue without further disruptions but also, importantly, to work jointly with the SRC to address the plight of students affected by fee blocks.” Meanwhile the SRC President Hlengiwe Lisa Dube said the SRC would continue to advocate for students of this institution. "We are pleased that management was able to address some of the pressing issues.

"We vowed no student will be left behind and, as we continue to fight the bigger fight of fee blocks, let us acknowledge the efforts and accomplishments made thus far," Dube added. Dube said the SRC had committed to working with management on a fund-raising strategy to alleviate payment plans as well as, broadly, student fee debt. The agreement states that the university’s management will take reasonable measures, through an accountable, transparent and fair approach, to:

– Review the relevant circumstances of each student affected by the application of a ‘fee block’, on a case-by-case basis, with the view to identifying any issues preventing them from registering for and participating in the 2023 academic programme. All students with a combined family income of less than R650 000 will be presented to council, with a reasonable payment plan to be implemented following gainful employment, within a three-week time frame. Students whose combined family income is over R650 000 may also be considered for presentation to council. – Provide to all students within the agreed cohort full access to the educational resources and academic activities at UCT for the 2023 academic programme during the assessment period. – The academic assessment for each student will be determined by nature and stage in the degree programme, guided by the principle of optimising student learning and, where necessary, in course-based programmes this will be addressed through the development of an academic plan with an academic adviser and student representative (should the students choose to have representation). Oversight of the outcomes of the academic assessment status will be by a committee of four, comprising representatives from the management and the SRC.

Reddy said UCT management would take reasonable measures to assess affordability for each student and the need to develop an appropriate and individualised payment plan, including signing an Acknowledgement of Debt. Where a student so chooses, a student representative will be available to engage in the process. Management and the SRC confirmed that they would also engage with the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), via Universities South Africa (USAf), to resolve the R45 000 ‘fee cap’, which is aggravating the financial aid crisis. Both parties added that they agreed that all the issues relating to accommodation, student assessment and academic concessions, as well as the interim interdict, remained outstanding and mediation would continue to finalise these.