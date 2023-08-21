UCT community to march to Clareinch Post Office in anti-GBV walk in memory of Uyinene Mrwetyana

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is set to host a unity walk against sexual and gender-based violence in a bid to remember the lives of those claimed by the violent scourge of sexual and gender-based violence. This Thursday will mark the fourth year since the 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) first year student Uyinene Mrwetyana went missing, before she was found raped and murdered after going to collect a parcel at Clareinch Post Office.

Her killer, Luyanda Botha, who was a post office worker, was handed three life sentences in November 2019. Uyinene’s mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana, said at her funeral, four years ago, that she was sorry she never warned her about the post office. "I am sorry that I warned you about other places but not the post office. I am sorry I was not there to protect you. I promise to take the baton and continue fighting gender-based violence. I promise to establish an Uyinene Foundation and protect all girls from gender-based violence."

UCT said in a statement that it was supporting the initiative by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF). The UMF unity walk will take place at UCT. "UCT will join the unity walk to commemorate and celebrate the life of Uyinene, a beacon of hope and inspiration whose tragic passing shook campus and forever changed the lives of family and friends," said university spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Transformation, Student Affairs, and Social Responsiveness, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, said the month of August was not just about celebrating women; it was also about confronting sexual and gender-based violence. "The month of August is not only for the country to celebrate women. It is during this month that we are also reminded of – and we intensify our efforts in – confronting sexual and gender-based violence. "As a university, we put every effort towards creating an environment on and around campus where students and colleagues can feel safe, against the background of SGBV as a broader societal scourge."

Ramugondo said the anti-GBV walk was to show support for everyone affected by sexual and gender-based violence. The walk is to start at Roscommon Residence at 9am and proceed to the Clareinch Post Office, where Uyinene was last seen alive. "As a student at UCT, she demonstrated exceptional academic prowess, an unwavering commitment to her studies, and an infectious enthusiasm for life.