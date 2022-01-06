UCT confirms fire on Upper Campus posed no threat to life or infrastructure

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirmed a fire that broke out on its Upper Campus on Wednesday evening posed no threat to human life or its infrastructure. In a statement released on Thursday, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the fire broke out on a vacant field near the top dam and was put out shortly after.

“There was no danger to any human life, and the fire was very far from any buildings or infrastructure. “The fire was reported around 23:30 (on January 5) by the patrolling UCT Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers, and the standard operating procedure was followed. There was no danger to any human life and the fire was very far from any buildings. We commend the @UCT_news CPS patrol officers together with the Fire services for acting swiftly, the fire was under control from when it was reported and fire services arrived on site. pic.twitter.com/i1ytrEg6Z3 — Mamokgethi Phakeng🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) January 6, 2022 “The fire services department was on site within 15 minutes, and the fire was declared fully doused by 1:45am on Thursday,”Moholola said.