UCT Fire: Uber partners with Gift of the Givers for free donation delivery in Cape Town

Johannesburg - Uber has partnered with the Gift of the Givers to reactivate its Uber Community portal in a bid to help deliver donations made by members of the public to UCT after a fierce fire gutted parts of the institution on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Cape Town was covered in smoke after the devastating fires continued to spread as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire caused thousands of UCT students to be evacuated from their residences, and gutted a library at the university’s Upper Campus.

Uber said it would be reintroducing Uber Community until Tuesday in a bid to allow members of the public in the Cape Town CBD, Greenpoint, Sea Point, Constantia, Claremont, Rondebosch Lower, Pinelands, Century City and surrounding areas, to deliver donations to the Old Mutual Mutual Park, Pinelands.

“Uber is encouraging all locals to donate items such as general toiletries, sanitary pads, beverages and non-perishable food items. Every donation, regardless of the size, will make a huge difference to those affected,” said Uber.

Uber said it had partnered with the Gift of the Givers to make the initiative possible.

It asked members of the public to use bags or boxers to package their donations, and to label their donations accordingly.

“Please keep in mind that drivers can’t leave vehicles unattended, so we ask that you bring your items out to meet your driver when they arrive. Please ensure you also follow all Covid-19 protocols, including wearing a mask or face covering,” said Uber.

Uber said the donations would be going to those in need in Cape Town, including firefighters, students and volunteers.

HOW TO DONATE

Open the Uber app on Tuesday, April 20, between 9am and 10pm.

Tap the Menu icon at the top left-hand corner of the Uber app.

Select “Wallet"nd scroll down and tap ”Add Promo Code“.

Enter UBERCOMMUNITYCT and tap “Add”. This offers you one free trip (up to R250). T&Cs will apply.

Tap “Where to” and enter “Old Mutual Mutual Park, Pinelands”.

Request a ride as usual.

When the driver arrivess, please meet him or her at your pick-up point with your donations. Don’t forget to wear a mask.

The driver will deliver your donations directly to the UCT Student Representatives Council and Gift of the Givers drop-off point in Cape Town. Items received will be sorted, packaged and distributed to those in need.

Uber will cover the fare costs involved; drivers will be compensated as usual.

Riders will not be able to take any rides in any of the Uber Community vehicles, these are strictly for donation supplies only.

Uber said the Uber Community service would only be available in the following areas: Cape Town CBD, Greenpoint, Sea Point, Constantia, Claremont, Rondebosch Lower, Pinelands, Century City and surrounding areas.

Uber said it was also allowing members of the public in other cities to make Uber Eats donations.

“If you are unable to get to the shops to donate or reside in another city, Uber Eats is giving you the opportunity to make a difference, by donating everyday essential items to those affected until April 23.

“These range from groceries to personal care items. To help you make a donation, Uber Eats is giving you a R50 discount off your order, for the donation.”

How it works:

Open the Uber Eats app and change your address to 9 Portswood Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town OR 91 Jan Smuts Drive, Pinelands.

You’ll see a list of stores selling essential items such as toiletries and groceries, with the R50-off tag

Place the donation order, based on the required essential items, and proceed to check out.

Once your order has been placed, it will be delivered to one of the two drop-off locations that you entered.

.IOL