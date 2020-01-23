The UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB) has been awarded a place on the 2019 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking Top 40. Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday announced that it has developed a "unique" local government programme for women. The inaugural eight-month leadership development programme aims to build the personal agency, capacity and resilience of female councillors and managers.

The institution also wanted to ensure that women were empowered and equipped with the requisite skills and competencies to advance transformation and make a "genuine, positive, lasting difference in the local government space".

"South Africa needs leadership that is committed, skilled and is enthusiastic about tackling the many complex challenges local government is facing," said vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

"The Local Government Women’s Leadership Development Programme at UCT is all about leading and being the change."