JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday announced that it has developed a "unique" local government  programme for women.

The inaugural eight-month leadership development programme aims to build the personal agency, capacity and resilience of female councillors and managers. 

The institution also wanted to ensure that women were empowered and equipped with the requisite skills and competencies to advance transformation and make a "genuine, positive, lasting difference in the local government space".

"South Africa needs leadership that is committed, skilled and is enthusiastic about tackling the many complex challenges local government is facing," said vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

"The Local Government Women’s Leadership Development Programme at UCT is all about leading and being the change."

"UCT is proud to present this programme and, through it, to be at the forefront of empowering and connecting women who are changing the local government space. I am personally excited to be involved with and to be supporting this dynamic programme."

The university partnered with local government, Sector Education and Training (SETA), the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and Zenande Leadership Consulting to create the course, which runs from April to November.  

African News Agency 