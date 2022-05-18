UCT VC scoffs at student’s rape allegations involving professor

Johannesburg - An anonymous social media account, supposedly run by a sexual misconduct/rape victim, has aired how the University of Cape Town has failed to suspend a professor accused of violating a student. It is alleged, by the anonymous social media account, that the victim was allegedly raped on UCT’s premises and that the university has failed to suspend the lecturer concerned.

Story continues below Advertisement

But the response of UCT Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has left many alarmed after she tweeted that the victim could have an agenda after she refused assistance from the university. The apparent victim, using the anonymous social media account, alleges that they have been instructed by the university to keep the matter “internal” and not report it. They also state they are under witness protection. In a media statement, UCT confirms that the matter has been reported to the police and is subject to multiple investigations, one criminal with the police and through the Western Cape Health Department, to which the alleged perpetrator is an employee of both the government and the university through a bilateral agreement.

The @RAPEDUCT1 account has been trying to get the matter exposed and tweeted last week: “Raped and tortured on premesis. UCT aware, VC wants to ensure Im silenced. Another rape, up for grabs to be silenced and threatened!!” (Sic) Phakeng was tagged on one of the tweets by the anonymous account and she appeared to scoff at the abuse allegations by the student. Phakeng tweeted: “This student has refused help from the university. She must say what her real agenda is”.

Story continues below Advertisement

In another tweet Phakeng indicates that the student has been refusing help for over three years. “Please help her because she has declined all help from us. It’s been three years. Perhaps she will accept help from you. With us she prefers to pop up every now and then to make this allegation against me,” she said. This student has refused help from the university. She must say what her real agenda is. pic.twitter.com/qW61XzgViL — Mamokgethi Phakeng🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) May 18, 2022 Phakeng has been widely criticised for her response to the allegations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, in its media statement, UCT did not confirm whether the perpetrator had been suspended or not. “Athough no specific details have been provided, the university reasonably understands from some of the information shared through the tweets that this is in relation to an ongoing matter that is being jointly addressed by specific departments in government, in collaboration with UCT. “The independent investigation must be allowed to conclude,” UCT said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The university said it had not paid the legal fees of anyone involved in the alleged rape, and that it has offered the victim support through resources at the university and externally. It also acknowledged that the victim was at liberty not to utilise it’s services or those recommended by the university, externally. “The university is aware that the allegation of sexual misconduct is being investigated by the SAPS. The Western Cape Government Health is also conducting investigations around this matter... “UCT is not at liberty to discuss this further in the public domain but can state that the matter is being dealt with and reviewed by the relevant and appropriate independent investigation panels,” said UCT.

Meanwhile, many were disappointed by Phakeng’s response to the allegations. At the time of publishing, there were over 400 responses to Phakeng’s tweet, most of them expressing disgust at her response. In a country where women are raped and slaughtered every day. I don't appreciate this response. I don't blame the victim for not trusting UCT to support her. #IBelieveHer https://t.co/8svJq7LJeS — Weaponxs'mom (@SilenceEstelle) May 18, 2022

Do you know how vile you must be as a human being to say a victim of an ongoing investigation has an agenda? Your statement says she doesn't have to use the school's resources but you turn around and say she has an agenda because of it? No empathy whatsoever https://t.co/oGR7gGYM2V — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) May 18, 2022 She must state her “agenda “ la?in the rape capital? Mhhhhh female leader just said that to a rape victim #UCT https://t.co/iKTQGTmV7m — Nkosiqinisile Mtshali (@mtshaligugu) May 18, 2022 Ma'am,this can't be your response. The statement you have attached clearly states that the perpetrator is associated with the organizations that are supposedly investigating the matter. How do you expect the victim to trust UCT or the other organizations? https://t.co/qw8jcgPOLY — PortiaRefilweMutobvu (@RefilwePM) May 18, 2022

You’re a terrible person https://t.co/Lfihsy9rMB — Sive (@Seeeva_S) May 18, 2022 This is exactly why she came to social media. The tone is aggressive non supportive and downright wrong! She knew this what would have happened. She is crying for help that is her agenda actually ❤️ https://t.co/Nfjepm6d64 — Ma’Rhadebe omhle (@SibusisiweGqos1) May 18, 2022 You continue to be a disappointment. Time and time again. https://t.co/sXEet9mgu7 — ZIZI (@MilitantZizi) May 18, 2022

As a vice chancellor who is also a woman in South Africa, your choice of words are so disappointing prof. https://t.co/eGJIP59duF — Sibo Seale (@SiboSeale) May 18, 2022 I understand you are trying to be assertive but the use of the word "agenda" implies that if student were to come forward she would simply not be helped as she would be victim blames or labelled a liar, this further discourages others from coming forward, do better prof. https://t.co/xH6WwRMaMd — Guapsexual (@Forty4Kay) May 18, 2022 The statement says that the student is at liberty to choose not to use those services, only for you to accuse them of having an agenda.



It's unsurprising that those services would be rejected if this how the vice-chancellor thinks. You are contributing to a space that is unsafe. https://t.co/hb2a7BJfUd — Titty Mboweni* (@PearlPillay) May 18, 2022