United Kingdom issues travel alert over Cape Town taxi violence

The United Kingdom has issued a travel alert for its residents following a wave of violent protests in the city of Cape Town. Issued on Friday afternoon, the alert: "Information about current strikes affecting Cape Town, including general safety and travel to/from the airport."

The protest by the SA National Taxi Council stems from the City of Cape Town's decision to implement a by-law that empowers officers to impound a taxi instead of issuing a fine. Friday marked the second day of violence in the Cape CBD following a strike by taxi association, Santaco, which has also led to the closure of the Vanguard Hospital in Bonteheuwel as well as the stoning of vehicles and torching of buses. The City of Cape Town said the protests are having a severe impact on commuters, as well as City services as some employees cannot get to work, nor attend to service requests in volatile areas.

"Thousands of people are stranded due to sustained attacks on other public transport services, with incidents of stoning of private vehicles and blockading of major routes. Several City facilities located in volatile areas have been closed until further notice, in the interest of the safety of staff, and to prevent vandalism and attacks on the infrastructure. Commuters struggling to get into the bus since a taxi strike was called in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

A MyCiTi bus was stoned in Khayelitsha during the taxi strike. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) “The City and the Western Cape Government are gathering evidence of damage to infrastructure and incitement of public violence and will not hesitate to approach the courts for relief, including a civil claim for damages," the City said in a statement.