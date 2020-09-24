Update: Charl Kinnear suspect due in court Friday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Hawks have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder of top Cape Town cop, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear who was gunned down outside his home last Friday in an apparent hit. Hawks spokesman, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the suspect will appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court on Friday. “The suspect was arrested in Gauteng on Wednesday and details surrounding the murder are still unknown,” Mulaudzi said. “More arrests are not ruled out as investigations are still underway”. According to Netwerk24 the suspect is a former professional rugby player from Springs on Gauteng’s East Rand.

He is reportedly also the son of a retired police colonel who was seemingly tracking Kinnear’s cellphone according to the online publication.

Kinnear, 52, a top detective with the Anti-Gang Unit, was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis on Friday. He had been working on a number of high-profile cases involving some of the province’s top gang bosses.

Kinnear was central to several probes in the underworld and was investigating alleged underworld figures Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen. He was also probing the murder case of biker boss Tim Lotter and the murder case of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik.

Police have been under public pressure to make an arrest in the Kinnear matter after questions were raised about why his armed protection was pulled.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole have vowed to throw all resources at apprehending those responsible for Kinnear’s murder.

Private Investigator Paul O'Sullivan has also offered R1 million in cash for the successful prosecution of those who ordered the hit of on Kinnear.

O’Sullivan’s not-for-profit organisation, the Forensics for Justice, said they were offering R1m cash for people who would provide information that would lead to the successful prosecution of Kinnear’s murder plotters.

IOL