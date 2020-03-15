UPDATE: Ramaphosa to address SA at 6pm following Cabinet's coronavirus meeting

* This story has been updated to reflect new time for Ramaphosa's address.

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country at 6pm following a special meeting held by Cabinet to discuss the nation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by the m inister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

The Cabinet meeting at the Union Buildings on Sunday was expected to discuss matters related to the pandemic including travel bans, public leisure and faith-based and sporting events.



This comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 13 on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 51.





Gauteng now has a total of 24 confirmed cases, the Western Cape has 14 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 12 and Mpumalanga 1.

One of the cases confirmed on Saturday was that of a 14-year-old girl who had travelled to the US and Dubai.

The breakdown of the new cases per province is as follows: Gauteng: 7

A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.

A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland WESTERN CAPE: 5

A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria

A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands

A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria KWAZULU-NATAL: 1

A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

Other African countries like Rwanda, Senegal, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco and Kenya have already announced tougher control measures, including bans on public gatherings, halting flights and closing schools and universities.





Further afield France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners, and Argentina and El Salvadore extended entry bans.





On Saturday the Department of Health launched a website detailing all Covid-19 related resources. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.