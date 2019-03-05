A Milnerton woman has reported local cops after she was apparently told that the police station was “closed on weekends” while trying to report a burglary.

Cape Town - A Milnerton woman has reported local cops after she was apparently told that the police station was “closed on weekends” while trying to report a burglary. Deborah Boyes, 48, says she was left dumbfounded after catching a suspect in her bedroom on Sunday and tried to report it.

She says shortly after 6am she woke up and looked at her alarm clock, and realised her circuit breaker had tripped and got up to switch it on.

“I put the circuit breaker back up and went to the loo,” says Deborah.

She went back to bed and then heard banging against her cupboard door.

“The guy must have tripped or slipped and I shouted at him: ‘What the f*** are you doing in our house’.”

She says the man jumped out of her bedroom window and ran down the street.

She tried to chase him, but lost sight of him and went to the police station.

“At 6.45am, I went to the police station and a female police officer came in,” says Deborah.

“I told her my house was burgled and she took a form out and asked if anything was missing and I told her not that I know of, I think I might have disturbed him when I got up.

“She did not fill in anything and she just said they are closed on weekends.

“I asked if anyone was going to take fingerprints and she said no it takes too long.

“She just put the forms away and started with the next person.

“I just want to cry all the time and it was shocking that there was no response or interest from the police.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says the issue is viewed in a serious light and is being investigated by the station commander.

Daily Voice