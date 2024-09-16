Urgent calls for enhanced safety at Table Mountain National Park amid growing crime concerns

Crime in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) continues to raise alarm, putting the park’s reputation and Cape Town’s tourism industry at risk. Recent incidents of muggings on hiking trails, break-ins, and theft from vehicles have drawn international attention, casting a shadow over one of South Africa’s most popular tourist destinations.

In 2023 and 2024, reports of crime have become more frequent, affecting not only local visitors, but also international tourists. The risk posed to public safety has led to concerns about the potential impact on Cape Town’s global image as a safe and welcoming city. The TMNP is a vital part of the local economy, with SANParks, the authority overseeing the park, earning about R300 million annually.

A portion of this income comes from international events like trail running, mountain biking and paragliding, which draw thousands of participants and spectators. These events boost local businesses, hotels and restaurants. One such event, the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, brings an estimated R50 million to the local economy and it will take place from November 22 to November 24.

With over 2,800 runners and their companions set to hit the mountain’s trails, it is a significant event for both local and international athletes. Stuart McConnachie, RBM Ultra-trail Cape Town race director, has voiced concerns about safety on Table Mountain. He acknowledges that measures such as increased patrols and security cameras have been introduced but insists that more is required.

“These efforts need to be visible and sustained. We call on the City of Cape Town and SANParks to better communicate existing safety plans and future initiatives to reassure the public and potential visitors,” said McConnachie. SANParks has responded to mounting pressure from tourism bodies, businesses and local residents by committing to deploy more than 20 additional rangers to improve safety on the mountain. This decision follows a long-standing call for stronger security, particularly from groups like Friends of Table Mountain, which submitted a petition earlier this year demanding greater action.

"We would like to see a comprehensive needs analysis for SANParks resources in TMNP and then see those resource requirements being met by skilled, motivated and visible rangers,” said Andy Davies, chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain. Both McConnachie and Davies agree that maintaining existing fencing and security cameras is vital for deterring crime. McConnachie also recommends a unified hotline number to simplify public reporting of suspicious activities, which would aid SANParks rangers in responding more effectively.

As the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town approaches, McConnachie emphasises the need to reassure participants about their safety. He notes that concerns are being raised more frequently by international athletes about security, particularly on Table Mountain. Clear communication about safety measures is essential to maintain confidence among visitors.