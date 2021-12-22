UWC denies evicting students

According to a statement from the university, students were placed in residences for the academic year, and since the academic year has come to an end, the university was preparing for its annual closure on December 23, ahead of the 2022 academic year.

"We wish to place it on record that there are no evictions at UWC, and no such decision was ever taken. The individuals who applied for vacation accommodation have been provided with alternative private accommodation spaces until the University residences reopen at the beginning of 2022.

“The decision to vacate residences was taken after a lengthy discussion with the vacation occupiers, and the provision of alternative private accommodation was always part of these discussions. The alternative accommodation provides a good quality living environment that is close to amenities," the university said.

“It is important to report that even though private accommodation is treated as a separate cost, the university has made arrangements where even students who do not have cash are allowed to take occupancy of the rooms, and the cost will be debited to their student account. We are aware that some students are using the vacation period to secure jobs, and we are not oblivious to this reality."