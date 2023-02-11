Value for money is crucial for vehicle sales as economy takes a hit

The rise in living expenses in South Africa due to load shedding and other factors will put pressure on potential buyers of vehicles in the first half of 2023. This is according to the new dealer principal at Kelston Chery in East London, Robert Campbell.

Story continues below Advertisement

Campbell added that the cost of living is fast becoming an issue as the traditional middle-class market was being weighed down by the increase in financial pressure. This is why the value for money would become the key factor in attracting consumers’ attention. Campbell suggested that the state of the economy presented the perfect opportunity for dealerships to prosper – even with the bleak outlook.

“It puts the onus on the industry to present a product at an affordable price point without compromising on its features or quality. Brands can now be positioned as the perfect value-for-money product,” said Campbell. He highlighted the importance for dealerships to offer customers a premium service, adding that happy customers and value went hand-in-hand. “This must happen from sales all the way through to parts and service. We must aim to gain the trust of the public.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Campbell reckons it could be a volatile market and it is difficult to gauge sales for the first half of the year. “I think the most important factor is to concentrate on what we can control. If we put the effort into these things, we can achieve our goals.” IOL