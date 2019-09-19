Picture: Riana Howa/IOL

Veritas College from Springs were announced this year's winners of the National High Schools Quiz. They also walked away with R20 000 for their school, R5 000 for each team member and teacher, a MECER tablet for each team member, winners title, trophy, medals and certificates.

Crescent Girls High school was announced the runner ups and will receive R10 000 for their school, R2 500 for each team member and teacher, a MECER tablet for each team member, medals and certificates.

The schools battled it out at the IIE Varsity College Sandton Campus, where they answered 10 questions across the five categories.

The questions in the local and regional quiz rounds were based on content published in Independent Media's leading newspaper titles: the Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus.

Veritas College from Springs were announced this year's winners of the National High Schools Quiz. Video: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)





For the National High School Quiz, questions were based on content specially chosen from the IOL website and covered the following categories: current affairs, sport, business, politics and entertainment.