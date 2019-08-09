File picture

Cape Town - Police in Kraaifontein in Cape Town have welcomed the 20-year sentence handed to a convicted robber and kidnapper. Thembela Malawu, 28, was on Monday sentenced by the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court for robbery and kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Malawu was convicted of the robbery and kidnapping of a Kraaifontein resident on 2 September 2018 at his home in Ndondu Street.

"The victim was at home when he heard two gun shots outside. He looked through the window and saw someone pointing a firearm at him. The suspect was joint by five other unknown males and they forced him into his company motor vehicle, a Mercedes Benz Vito, and drove off with the vehicle.

"The suspects robbed him of his wallet, cellular telephone and bank card. They also forced him to give his bank pin number."

The suspects drove with him to Kayamandi in Stellenbosch where the five males got out to draw R3 000 from his bank account, with the victim and driver left behind.

"When a police vehicle passed them the victim grabbed the suspect and alerted the police. The other five suspects managed to get away."

The suspect was arrested and detained at Kraaifontein SAPS.

Malawu first appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on 5 September 2018 and was denied bail and has been in custody since his arrest.

He was convicted of robbery and kidnapping on Monday 5 August 2019 and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for robbery and five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping.

The victim was commended for his bravery and the investigating team congratulated for a job well done.

African News Agency (ANA)