Victim upset after alleged Christmas Day racist attacker is granted bail

Cape Town – A man from Brackenfell who allegedly racially abused and attacked Mogamat Shaheed Samsodien on Christmas Day has been arrested. Sean Mienie was released on a warning following a quick appearance at the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court. Mienie was charged with common assault and is expected to appear again on 11 February. There was confusion over whether the media could be allowed into the courtroom and when it was eventually decided to allow them, the case had already been heard and Mienie had left the building unseen. Shaheed told the Daily Voice that on 25 December, he was on his way to his daughter’s house for a Christmas lunch when he witnessed an accident in Jakaranda Road, Protea Heights.

“I took my phone out to take photographs of the incident and this white man charged towards me and asked that I delete the pictures.”

The father of three said he was punched and racially abused by the man: “He said ‘delete daai foto, jou donner (that photo, you thug)’. Then he dived into my vehicle to grab my phone.

“He started choking me when I threw the phone on the passenger seat, which fell between the seat and passenger door, all the time saying ‘ek maak jou vrek, jou donnerse h****t (I will kill you, you damn h****t)’.

Shaheed said that he did not attend court proceedings as he feared that he might be targeted again.

“After consultation with my wife, I decided not to attend because I do not feel safe.

“I am not pleased that he was released, as he will continue doing this to others.

“He thought nothing of attacking me on that day. He could have come up to me in a decent manner, and asked to delete the pic. But it seems this is the way he handles people of colour.”

