Cape Town - Solidarity on Wednesday announced that the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) ruled in its favour in the matter in which Solidarity represented Col Ivan Myers of the K9 Unit in Cape Town.
This comes after Myers had been suspended unlawfully and without compensation because he had refused to obey orders that would have made him guilty of animal cruelty.
“Myers has been the unit’s commander for the past 19 years and is an accredited patrol dog handler.
"Solidarity filed a dispute over unfair labour practice about the disciplinary steps taken when Myers was suspended for one month without pay on the basis of complaints relating to his refusal to redeploy old and sickly dogs for operational purposes,” litigant at Solidarity’s Bellville office, Ettienne Pio, said.
In terms of the ruling, Myers’s decision to withdraw the dogs from service was justified and reasonable and it was clear from their medical reports that all the dogs were eventually “withdrawn” because of their age and medical conditions associated with age.