Cape Town - Heavily pregnant Shoprite cashier Zimkhitha Xhalabile was assaulted by a male customer in Shoprite in Strand. Shoprite has banned the customer from its stores.
Zimkhitha Xhalabile from New Village in Nomzamo, Strand is eight months pregnant. She had just closed her till in the Shoprite in Broadway Mall, Lwandle, on 9 September, when a customer demanded that he be assisted. “The closed sign was there, he removed it and said I had not left, I must assist him.”
At first, she says, she argued with the customer telling him to use another till but when he became aggressive she decided to assist him. “While I scanned his items we kept on exchanging words, with him issuing insults, saying for me to get paid he has to buy and I must respect him as a customer.”
In video footage of the scene, the male customer can be seen arguing with Xhalabile and making hand gestures before punching her. A security guard was watching the whole argument and stepped forward to hold Xhalabile after she was assaulted. A manager arrived to remove the customer.
“I had to call my husband for him to take me to the hospital then later to the police station to open a case. Shoprite … did not apprehend the man who assaulted me. He was escorted out by the security.”