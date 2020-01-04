What’s a widowed ostrich to do? Fransina never had a family, just a single mate with whom she lived with at Indalu Game Reserve. When he passed on, Fransina found herself all alone. She tried befriending the sheep nearby. But they just didn’t click. For a while, Fransina spent her days roaming around unaccompanied.
Antelope, zebra, and rhino crossed her path, then went about their way. The flightless bird almost resigned herself to being a misfit – until she met mammals far beyond her size.
A herd of elephants at the reserve noticed Fransina ambling by on her own. Highly sociable creatures, the gentle giants are known for having the biggest hearts on land, which can weigh up to 21 kilograms. While the elephants screened Fransina as a potential crew member, she overcame her doubts about the intimidating figures from a safe distance. Once she understood their peaceful nature, she began tagging along.