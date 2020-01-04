Picture: Beautiful News South Africa

What’s a widowed ostrich to do? Fransina never had a family, just a single mate with whom she lived with at Indalu Game Reserve. When he passed on, Fransina found herself all alone. She tried befriending the sheep nearby. But they just didn’t click. For a while, Fransina spent her days roaming around unaccompanied.



Antelope, zebra, and rhino crossed her path, then went about their way. The flightless bird almost resigned herself to being a misfit – until she met mammals far beyond her size.



