VIDEO: Overflowing Theewaterskloof heralds best dam levels in a decade

Cape Town – By the end of the 2017 dry season, the Theewaterskloof dam had declined to a level of 12.9%, with the last 10% mostly unreachable.

The site of a Theewaterskloof, located on the Sonderend River near Villiersdorp, overflowing with water would have been inconceivable at the time. The City of Cape Town indicated today that the Theewaterskloof dam, its main water supply resource, is 99.6% full (2019: 71.6%. Last week: 98.08%).

Cape Town’s dam levels stand at 99.5% (2019: 81.5%), with then mayor Patricia de Lille’s prediction that Day Zero would be reached on April 12, 2018 if current consumption patterns continue a distant memory.

Thanks to constant rainfall the past few months the average level for dams in the Western Cape has increased to 79.2% (2019: 66.1%). The latest level for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town is 99.5% (2019: 81.5%).

Anton Bredell, the minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, said on Monday: “These are the best levels we have seen since 2013/14 and in some areas the best levels we have seen in a decade.