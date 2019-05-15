A cross marks the spot at Slangkop, near Ocean View, where the surfer's hijacked Nissan X-Trail was set alight - with him in the boot.

Cape Town - More details around the murder of a 38-year-old surfer from Scarborough last week in what is believed to have been a botched hijacking emerged on Tuesday when a 30-year-old suspect appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court. The victim's name has not been released.



While police investigations point to two suspects being involved in the murder, only one has been arrested to date.





Earlier this week Ocean View police spokesperson Sergeant Leon Fortuin said the alleged hijackers then gave two women a lift. On Tuesday, the court heard that the supect told the women he was showing off his new Nissan X-Trail.





On Slangkop Road, near Ocean View, one of the women became aware that there was a person in the boot of the car and told the alleged hijackers they wanted to get out immediately. The men refused and, while arguing with the women, crashed into another vehicle.





Fortuin said the other driver gave chase, because he thought it was a drunk driver. “When they stopped, he saw four people getting out (of the hijacked car). Then two men pointed firearms, so the driver pulled away.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tracey Adams from African News Agency (ANA) attended the first appearance of the suspect at the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court and visited the beach where the murdered man was last seen alive as well as the spot where the hijacked car was set alight.

“He watched them from a distance, and saw them scratching in the car then setting the car alight.”





Fortuin said it appeared the victim was alive when the hijackers set fire to the car.





The 38-year-old murdered surfer was last seen alive on Witsand Beach near Scarborough.

“According to me he was still alive, because the two girls who were in the car said he was alive and (judging from the position of his body) it looked like he was trying to climb out the vehicle. But that is just speculation: we are awaiting the post-mortem results.”





When police arrested the suspect at the weekend he was in possession of a 38 Special firearm. He faces charges of murder, being in possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravated circumstances. The suspect was out on bail for a similar charge for which he is due to appear in the same court on 23 May. He remains in custody and is due to appear for a bail application on 21 May.





IOL