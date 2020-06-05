Viral video woman all smiles after court throws out lockdown charges

Cape Town – A Lavender Hill mom who was charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act left the Wynberg Magistrate's Court laughing at the cops who allegedly smacked her, left her in a dirty holding cell, then charged her for breaking the lockdown regulations. Cecelia Atkins, 38, made headlines in April when she reported cops at Steenberg police station for hitting her and spitting in her face when she tried to report an attempted burglary at her home. The community worker says she went looking for help but was left humiliated and traumatised after she was treated like a common criminal and left to vomit on herself. For the past two months, she has been gearing up to stand in the dock at Wynberg Magistrate's Court and defend herself. She was issued a R1 500 fine but after reporting the officers to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), she prepared to fight the fine.

But when she arrived at court on Wednesday, she got a fright when prosecutors withdrew the charges and declined to prosecute her.

“I was very nervous because I am not a criminal and have never had to stand in a dock.

“But I went and waited for them to call my name. There were lots of people charged under the lockdown and the first 10 went and they all walked out.

“I got there and I said I am Cecelia Atkins but before I could even say my name, she said she saw my video on the Daily Voice.

“She scratched ‘Nollie’ across the page and told me I can go.”

Atkins says while she is relieved, she is still pursuing her criminal case against the cop who assaulted her.

