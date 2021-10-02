NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Where South Africans can get vaxxed

Time of article published 58m ago

Cape Town – South Africans and those living in the country have no excuse to not be vaccinated as we can get vaccinated in a nationwide mass vaccination drive hosted by government and civil society.

Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise people living in South Africa to get vaccinated as a means to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend (October 1 - 3) will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner.

Vaccines are safe and easy to receive. It is also worth noting that they are free of charge. Not only will it give a peace of mind to yourself, but it will protect people against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

When the majority of people in the country are vaccinated, the nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety as South Africa would then get herd immunity.

During the launch of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend in Katlehong, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of the vaccines.

“We always say, when you are vaccinated, yes, it doesn’t mean you wont’ get Covid, but the Covid won’t lead to your hospitalisation and most probably won’t lead to your death.

“Vaccination is our defence. Please do not listen to those who are saying don’t vaccinate if you are a young woman and won’t get kids. That is absolute nonsense.”

Where South Africans can get vaxxed this weekend:

Gauteng

Navomix OR Tambo Occupational Health Clinic

Medicare 24

Kempton Park Civic Centre Clinic

Tembisa Hospital

Bertha Gxowa Hospital

Western Cape

Beaufort West Hospital

Citrusdal Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Tygerberg Hospital

CTICC Vaccination Centre of Hope

KwaZulu-Natal

Vryheid Hospital

Ladysmith Hospital

Hillcrest Hospital

Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

Addington Hospital

Eastern Cape

Stutterheim Hospital

SAWAS Memorial (Jansenville) Hospital

Graaff-Reinet Day Hospital

Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital

St Patrick's Hospital

Northern Cape

Upington Clinic

Kuruman Hospital

De Aar (Central Karoo) Hospital

Tshwaragano Hospital

Kakamas Hospital

Free State

Botshabelo Hospital

Albert Nzula District Hospital

Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital

Mafube District Hospital

Bongani Hospital

Mpumalanga

Oakley Clinic

Embhuleni Hospital

Merriam Mokgakane Hall

Hazyview old shopping mall

Mmametlhake Hospital

Limpopo

Helena Franz Hospital

Van Velden Hospital

Nkhensani Hospital

Mankweng Hospital

Sekororo Hospital

North West

Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital

Ventersdorp CHC

Witrand Psychiatric Hospital

Brits Hospital

Mahikeng Provincial Hospital

To find more places where you can get vaxxed for the Vooma Vaccination Weekends, click here.

