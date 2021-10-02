Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Where South Africans can get vaxxed

Cape Town – South Africans and those living in the country have no excuse to not be vaccinated as we can get vaccinated in a nationwide mass vaccination drive hosted by government and civil society. Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise people living in South Africa to get vaccinated as a means to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend (October 1 - 3) will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner. Vaccines are safe and easy to receive. It is also worth noting that they are free of charge. Not only will it give a peace of mind to yourself, but it will protect people against serious illness, hospitalisation and death. When the majority of people in the country are vaccinated, the nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety as South Africa would then get herd immunity.

During the launch of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend in Katlehong, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of the vaccines. “We always say, when you are vaccinated, yes, it doesn’t mean you wont’ get Covid, but the Covid won’t lead to your hospitalisation and most probably won’t lead to your death. “Vaccination is our defence. Please do not listen to those who are saying don’t vaccinate if you are a young woman and won’t get kids. That is absolute nonsense.”

Where South Africans can get vaxxed this weekend: Gauteng Navomix OR Tambo Occupational Health Clinic

Medicare 24 Kempton Park Civic Centre Clinic Tembisa Hospital

Bertha Gxowa Hospital Western Cape Beaufort West Hospital

Citrusdal Hospital Khayelitsha Hospital Tygerberg Hospital

CTICC Vaccination Centre of Hope KwaZulu-Natal Vryheid Hospital

Ladysmith Hospital Hillcrest Hospital Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

Addington Hospital Eastern Cape Stutterheim Hospital

SAWAS Memorial (Jansenville) Hospital Graaff-Reinet Day Hospital Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital

St Patrick's Hospital Northern Cape Upington Clinic

Kuruman Hospital De Aar (Central Karoo) Hospital Tshwaragano Hospital

Kakamas Hospital Free State Botshabelo Hospital

Albert Nzula District Hospital Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital Mafube District Hospital

Bongani Hospital Mpumalanga Oakley Clinic

Embhuleni Hospital Merriam Mokgakane Hall Hazyview old shopping mall

Mmametlhake Hospital Limpopo Helena Franz Hospital

Van Velden Hospital Nkhensani Hospital Mankweng Hospital

Sekororo Hospital North West Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital

Ventersdorp CHC Witrand Psychiatric Hospital Brits Hospital