Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Where South Africans can get vaxxed
Cape Town – South Africans and those living in the country have no excuse to not be vaccinated as we can get vaccinated in a nationwide mass vaccination drive hosted by government and civil society.
Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise people living in South Africa to get vaccinated as a means to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
This weekend (October 1 - 3) will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner.
Vaccines are safe and easy to receive. It is also worth noting that they are free of charge. Not only will it give a peace of mind to yourself, but it will protect people against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.
When the majority of people in the country are vaccinated, the nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety as South Africa would then get herd immunity.
During the launch of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend in Katlehong, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of the vaccines.
“We always say, when you are vaccinated, yes, it doesn’t mean you wont’ get Covid, but the Covid won’t lead to your hospitalisation and most probably won’t lead to your death.
“Vaccination is our defence. Please do not listen to those who are saying don’t vaccinate if you are a young woman and won’t get kids. That is absolute nonsense.”
Where South Africans can get vaxxed this weekend:
Gauteng
Navomix OR Tambo Occupational Health Clinic
Medicare 24
Kempton Park Civic Centre Clinic
Tembisa Hospital
Bertha Gxowa Hospital
Western Cape
Beaufort West Hospital
Citrusdal Hospital
Khayelitsha Hospital
Tygerberg Hospital
CTICC Vaccination Centre of Hope
KwaZulu-Natal
Vryheid Hospital
Ladysmith Hospital
Hillcrest Hospital
Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital
Addington Hospital
Eastern Cape
Stutterheim Hospital
SAWAS Memorial (Jansenville) Hospital
Graaff-Reinet Day Hospital
Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital
St Patrick's Hospital
Northern Cape
Upington Clinic
Kuruman Hospital
De Aar (Central Karoo) Hospital
Tshwaragano Hospital
Kakamas Hospital
Free State
Botshabelo Hospital
Albert Nzula District Hospital
Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital
Mafube District Hospital
Bongani Hospital
Mpumalanga
Oakley Clinic
Embhuleni Hospital
Merriam Mokgakane Hall
Hazyview old shopping mall
Mmametlhake Hospital
Limpopo
Helena Franz Hospital
Van Velden Hospital
Nkhensani Hospital
Mankweng Hospital
Sekororo Hospital
North West
Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital
Ventersdorp CHC
Witrand Psychiatric Hospital
Brits Hospital
Mahikeng Provincial Hospital
To find more places where you can get vaxxed for the Vooma Vaccination Weekends, click here.
