The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is calling on internet users to choose the best photos from 2018 short list. Votes can be cast on the stenincontest.com website.





Any user with accounts on the VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter or Weibo (China) social networks can vote for their favourite photo by July 18, 11:59 pm MT. The winners will be announced on July 19, and the photographer of the most popular online photo will receive a contest certificate.





The annual competition, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.





Ahmet Sel, the head of Turkish news agency Anadolu Ajansi’s photo service, heads the international jury consisting of representatives of leading international news agencies, such as AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey) and Notimex (Mexico), as well as world-famous professional photographers and photo editors.

This is the third year that online audiences have been allowed to vote for their favourite photograph and the 2016 and 2017 winners showed their unbiased opinion of modern photography.









In 2016, Egyptian photographer Gehad Hamdy won the contest after internet users chose his colour graphics The Knights image. In 2017, photographer Tabyldy Kadyrbekov from Kyrgyzstan won the contest with his Candy Floss Lady genre sketch.





“The choice of internet users highlights important aspects of modern photography that concern them. Their opinion may or may not coincide with that of professional jury members, but this is what the main intrigue is all about: What photos will the public, for whom they are taken, prefer?” says contest supervisor Oksana Oleinik, who runs Rossiya Segodnya’s Visual Projects Service.



