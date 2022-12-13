Vumatel customers frustrated over network outages around Cape Town

Cape Town – Customers of the fibre provider Vumatel have taken to the internet provider’s social media platforms to express their unhappiness over network outages in areas such Parow West in Cape Town. Some of these customers say they have been experiencing network outage since on Sunday.

This comes after Vumatel assured its customers on Wednesday that all services were restored after network outages were experienced in areas such Tableview North, Tableview South, Edgemead and Parow North. The internet provider has since responded to the claims, saying: “We are aware of a network incident that may affect your services intermittently in the Western Cape.” Vumatel apologised for the outages and said the problem was being investigated.

Meanwhile on Facebook, some customers expressed frustration with the fibre provider: “Restored? I dont think so. I am in Parow West, Cape Town and my line is still dead since Sunday. No use phoning my ISP as they dont answer their phones. I need this resolved asap,” wrote Anton Combrink. “Am very angry guys no internet since this afternoon and I tried calling as well as whatsapping but still nothing am angry because I had to buy data and internet is very weak so I can work. Vuma is nonsense,” wrote Thina Lephoto.

“No internet why lie to your clientele. What stage are we in? What is our schedule like? Is this now a weekly thing?” asked Andre Trevor Thyse. Some of the customers took to Twitter to vent: “[email protected] f*** you and the mound you came from. How is it possible to not give a service that i pay for? Fix the problem. @Eskom_SA is hard enough to handle. Sincerely from Cape Town,” wrote @kevin44rogers

