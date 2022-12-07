Vumatel says the fibre network outage in Tableview has been fixed, but some customers still not connected

The outage was experienced at around midday on Wednesday and was resolved by 2pm.

Johannesburg - Fibre provider Vumatel experienced a network outage which affected services in Tableview and surrounding areas.

Vumatel said on social media that the network outage had affected their Edgemead Data Centre which covered areas including Tableview North, Tableview South, Tygerdal, Summergreens, Bothasig, Richmond Estate, Parow North, Edgemead and Panorama.

The fibre provider dispatched engineers to investigate the cause of the network outage and shortly after 2pm services had been restored.

“All services have been restored and are stable,” they said on Twitter.