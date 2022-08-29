W Cape police uncover several stolen vehicles in E Cape during operation

Cape Town - A stolen vehicle in Cape Town led Western Cape police to the Eastern Cape where where they uncovered several stolen vehicles. Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police attended to a complaint of a stolen Ford Ranger in the Goodwood policing precinct on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Swartbooi said police launched an investigation and, from the information obtained, resulted in a joint operation that led officers to the Eastern Cape. A missing vehicle in Goodwood led police to the Eastern Cape where several stolen vehicles were uncovered. Photo: SAPS “The investigating team drove to the Eastern Cape in a bid to trace the vehicle. Upon searching the identified premises, the investigating team discovered seven vehicles that were positively reported stolen in the Western Cape,” Swartbooi said.

The recovered stolen vehicles also led police to a suspect. He was arrested and is in custody. “A 44-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicles,” Swartbooi said. A missing vehicle in Goodwood led police to the Eastern Cape where several stolen vehicles were uncovered. Photo: SAPS Once charged, the 44-year-old suspect will make his first court appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of stolen vehicles.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an unrelated incident, Manenberg police responded to information about a suspicious individual near Jensen Street on Saturday. “The police members spotted a person that fitted the description. They apprehended the man, searched him and found a 9mm pistol with ammunition in his possession,” Swartbooi said. The 39-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Story continues below Advertisement

He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon. [email protected] IOL