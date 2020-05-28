Warning on dangers at Somerset West intersections after attack on police vehicle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested in Somerset West for attacking police and malicious damage to property. The incident took place at 2.45pm yesterday at the Vergelegen intersection. "According to reports, the suspect threw a stone towards the window of a police vehicle, causing the window to shatter. The impact of the stone caused minor injuries to the shoulder of the officer," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Thursday. "The suspect was arrested and is being detained at the Somerset West police station. No other members were injured during the incident. The suspect is expected to make a court appearance soon in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on the mentioned charges. "The station commander, who was a passenger in the vehicle, condemns the attack and states that bail will be opposed. She requested community members to refrain from giving food and money to people standing at intersections and on street corners. Donations must be given to registered non-governmental organisations."

Somerset West Community Policing Forum chairperson Billy Smith also warned residents about the growing number of homeless people begging for food and money and selling goods at intersections in the area.

"Many residents have been handing out money and food to those congregating at the intersections, but it appears this has had a negative effect.

"A police officer’s vehicle was even stoned when people at the traffic light were asked to disperse," Smith said in a Facebook post.

“I wish to plead to our residents not to give them anything. An incident occurred today when one of our officers were asking them to leave from the Vergelegen intersection and the SAPS vehicle was stoned, breaking the windscreen,” said Smith.

"This will only stop if our residents do not give these sellers and beggars food or money at the intersections. Those who wish to help during this difficult time are urged to do so through structured channels such as NGOs or government organisations."

Cape Times