WARNING: Severe storm, very cold weather expected to hit Western Cape

Cape Town – The average level for dams in the Western Cape has increased to 45.9% (2019: 45.4%) – with the Clanwilliam Dam seeing an increase of close to 10% in the past week – and heavy rains this week will boost the dams even more.

The City of Cape Town's dam levels increased to 63.5%, from 62.7% the previous week and 58.2% at the same time last year.

Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, said in a statement on Monday the provincial dam levels are improving week on week, with more heavy rain predicted later this week.

“The latest weather warnings by the South African Weather Services indicate the next severe winter storm is on the way and expected to make landfall from Thursday evening," Bredell said.

"The storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and strong, damaging winds to large parts of the province. In addition, very cold conditions are expected in the province, including snowfall over the mountains. These conditions are expected to continue to Saturday.”