WATCH: 61 prisoners rearrested in Malmesbury, eight on the run

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-one prisoners have been rearrested on Friday after escaping from Malmesbury Remand Detention Facility opposite the police station in Malmesbury, 60 km north of Cape Town, by overpowering officials during an exercise. Western Cape Regional Commissioner Delekile Klaas, said eight prisoners remain on the run, with the department saying that most of the prisoners were from the Vredenburg area. Klaas said the department's emergency support team and the SA Police Service have intensified the search for the remaining prisoners. "The incident happened at about 12.15 pm when officials were providing exercise to inmates. At the time the centre had 451 offenders and 20 officials on duty," Klaas said in a statement. According to the statement, the escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three of them in a cell and opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

During that commotion nine officials sustained minor injuries and bruises.

The department condemned this reckless action by the offenders and said it would make sure that they were punished for their actions.

Klaas said the situation was stabilised at the facility and the Emergency Support Team had been activated to monitor the centre.

He said the centre was currently under lockdown in order to ensure stability and some of the problematic inmates have been transferred out of the facility to the maximum facilities in the region.

The department assures communities that it will do everything in their power to apprehend the remaining escapees and would not do anything to put communities at risk.

Earlier on Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that a group of awaiting-trial prisoners escaped.

Potelwa said police from Malmesbury and neighbouring police stations on the West Coast, together with officials from the correctional services department have launched an extensive search for the awaiting-trial prisoners.

“The search party including detectives, on foot and in vehicles, has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees”, Potelwa said at the time.

African News Agency