WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: PICS: Table Mountain covered in snow as temperature drops to 2 degrees Celsius Table Mountain was awash in snow on Sunday morning as Capetonians felt the biting cold which reached as little as 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, the snowfall was recorded at about 2-3cm deep. WATCH: KZN’s N3 highway brought to a standstill as Durban artists protest against lockdown regulations

Traffic on the N3 in Durban was brought to a standstill on Wednesday as artists hosted a mini concert to protest against the lockdown.

They said the continued regulations and the limitation of people at venues was hitting them hard, and demanded to be taken seriously by President Ramaphosa.

SA’s Covid-19 storm is over, says Health Minister

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize defended the lockdown in Parliament saying it was the correct decision to take to prevent more deaths due to Covid-19.

He told MPs that the country has, however, passed the Covid-19 storm with fewer cases reported and that they would continue to open the economy.

ANC members accused of graft will 'step aside’ from government posts - Ramaphosa

All members of the ANC facing charges of graft will immediately step aside from the posts they hold in the state, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week.

Ramaphosa personally addressed the media after the ANC’s NEC meeting which discussed the corruption allegations linked to its leaders and members.

Eskom suspends plant managers as SA suffers power cuts

Eskom said it has suspended the managers of two of its biggest generating plants as the country suffered stage 4 load shedding this week.

“This action was taken because of sustained poor performance by these plants, which require investigation pending disciplinary action,” Eskom said.