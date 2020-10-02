WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: First international flights land as SA travel ban is lifted Thursday saw the arrival of the first international flights into the country since the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in March. Cape Town residents experience second tremor Hours after Cape Town reported an earthquake registering a preliminary 2.5 on the magnitude scale, a second tremor hit. Days later a tremor was felt in Joburg.

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump announced early on Friday that he and his wife First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

Murdered top cop Charl Kinnear ’was probing gun racket at police head office’

Top cop Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun racket at the police head office in Pretoria which involved high-ranking officers before he was killed.

7 accused in R255m asbestos corruption case released on bail

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to all seven suspects arrested this week in connection with a fraudulent Free State asbestos tender worth R255 million.