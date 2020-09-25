WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

5. SA responds to Ramaphosa's call for Jerusalema Dance Challenge South Africans answered the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa and put their best foot forward as they performed the Jerusalema Dance Challenge on Heritage Day. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, staff at the Western Cape High Court, and thousands more, showed off their dance moves to Master KG and Nomcebo’s monster track. 4. Trump booed as he visits Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket at US Supreme Court US President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos as he visited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's coffin outside the US Supreme Court.

Trump, wearing a black mask and accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stood near the casket at the marble court building amid boos and chants of "vote him out".

3. Shepherd Bushiri loses first round of legal battle with Prophet Mboro

A legal showdown between two of the country’s most famous “prophets” – Shepherd Bushiri and Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng – commenced this week with Bushiri losing the first round.

Bushiri is trying to gag Mboro from badmouthing him about an alleged forex commodity scam.

2. City Power cuts electricity of Dainfern residents who owe R13m

City Power said they were cutting off the electricity at three villages in the posh Joburg golf estate of Dainfern.

Some residents are suspected to have bypassed meters and some have allegedly gone for over a year without paying, with the total outstanding bill reportedly at R13 million.

1. Family’s worst fears come true as top cop Charl Kinnear gunned down

Senior Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot dead in his car on arriving at his home in Bishop Lavis, shortly after 3pm last Friday.

The Hawks have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder.

