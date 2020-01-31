From Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash and the deadly coronavirus outbreak to yet another bailout for SAA, these are the stories that dominated readers' attention this week:

WHO declares novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency over the new coronavirus as authorities race to contain and defeat the epidemic.

Over 200 people have died and 9600 cases of infection have been reported in China, while 100 cases have been reported in at least 18 other countries.

South African businessman Dr Patrice Motsepe issued a statement in response to the roasting he received regarding comments he made to US President Donald Trump.

At a World Economic Forum (WEF) gala dinner in Davos last week, Motsepe told Trump that Africa "loves" him.

WATCH: DBSA provides R3.5bn shot in the arm for SAA

South African Airways will receive R3.5 billion in funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa.

The latest lifeline to the cash-strapped state carrier has been received with mixed reactions with questions being raised about the conditions behind the loan.

Students at the UKZN’s Westville campus, armed with petrol bombs, stones and other weapons, caused chaos as a nationwide protest took a violent, destructive turn.

The students were protesting over historical debt and financial exclusion, among other issues.



The world was left reeling in shock following the tragic news of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday.