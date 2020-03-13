WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia Coronavirus has affected every aspect of life and even Hollywood stars and world leaders are not immune. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for Covid-19 and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will be in isolation after his wife tested positive. 4. F1 in turmoil after Australia GP cancelled due to coronavirus

The coronavirus continued to wreak havoc in the world of sport this week.

The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

3. Proteas to play rest of ODI series against India behind closed doors

Other sporting bodies have opted for matches to be played to empty stadiums.

The second and third ODIs between India and South Africa will also be played behind closed doors.

2. Global markets in tailspin, US bars European travel as deaths top 1000 in Italy

The WHO described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday.

More than 134,500 people have been infected globally and over 4,900 have died, according to a Reuters tally.





On Friday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced 8 new confirmed coronavirus infections, bring the total number of people infected in South africa to 24.

Gauteng is now tied with KwaZulu-Natal as the most Covid-19-stricken province in the country with 10 cases each while the Western Cape has 3 and Mpumalanga has 1.



Remember the hotline number is: 0800 029 999